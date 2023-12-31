Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announces shock abdication in New Year’s Eve speech

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has announced she will abdicate in January after 52 years on the throne.

Margrethe II revealed the news unexpectedly in her traditional New Year’s Eve speech.

The 83-year-old queen, who is the longest-serving monarch in Europe, will be succeeded on 14 January by her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.

The decision comes after she underwent back surgery in February.

In her annual speech, she said: “The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as queen of Denmark.”

In Denmark, the monarch is expected to stay above partisan politics, representing the nation with traditional duties ranging from state visits to national day celebrations.

Born in 1940, Margrethe has throughout her life enjoyed broad support from Danes, who are fond of her tactful and yet creative personality.

