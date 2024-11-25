Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

French prosecutors have sought a 20-year prison term for Dominique Pelicot, accusing him of facilitating the mass rape of his wife Gisele Pelicot by dozens of men, knocking her unconscious, and sharing pictures and videos of her sexual assault.

The case, which has drawn significant public attention, is nearing its conclusion after nearly three months of hearings in Avignon.

Mr Pelicot, 72, has admitted to secretly mixing sedatives into his wife’s food and drink over several years, leaving her unconscious so he could rape her and invite others to do the same.

Many of the 51 other men on trial have claimed they were unaware they were raping Gisele Pelicot, denied intending to harm her, or shifted all responsibility onto her then-husband, accusing him of manipulation.

Prosecutor Laure Chabaud demanded the maximum sentence for aggravated rape, stating, “The maximum sentence is 20 years, which is a lot... but at the same time ... too little in view of the seriousness of the acts that were committed and repeated”.

open image in gallery Gisele Pelicot’s rape trial continues in Avignon ( EPA )

During the court proceedings, Mr Pelicot sat silently, his gaze fixed on the floor, leaning on a cane as the prosecutor outlined her recommendations.

Over the next two days, prosecutors are expected to outline the sentences they seek for each defendant. Verdicts and sentencing are anticipated by 20 December.

Mr Pelicot’s lawyer, Béatrice Zavarro, said it was unsurprising that prosecutors had called for the maximum sentence against her client.

open image in gallery Gisele Pelicot arrives at the Avignon courthouse for the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot ( AFP via Getty Images )

The trial, involving 51 defendants accused of participating in the assaults, has positioned Ms Pelicot, 71, as a powerful symbol in the fight against sexual violence in France. She has insisted on a public trial, rejecting the court’s initial suggestion to hold proceedings behind closed doors.

Her bravery has been widely praised, with observers commending her poise and decision to allow her full name to be published – an uncommon move under French law for victims of sexual violence. The court is expected to issue its verdict before 20 December.

Additional reporting by agencies