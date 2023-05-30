Moscow targeted by ‘30 drones’ as Ukraine war reaches Russia’s capital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine has denied direct involvement in a series of early morning drone attacks in Moscow that brought the war to the heart of Russia.

Sergei Sobyanin, the capital’s mayor, said that two people were hurt - but not seriously injured - in the strikes. Buildings were also damaged.

It was the first time Moscow has been targeted by multiple drone attacks since Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his illegal invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last year.

The strikes came as Russia launched another round of attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, where one person has been killed and four injured by falling debris.

Where did the strikes attacks take place?

Residents in Moscow - which is about 530km from the most northwesterly point in Ukraine, beyond the city of Sumy - reported hearing explosions around 6:24am and 6:58 local time.

Some filmed a drone being shot down and a plume of smoke rising over the Moscow skyline.

Early media reports said that as many as 30 drones had been involved in the attack - Russia’s defence ministry said it shot down eight.

RBC reported that three buildings had been hit by the drones: two near southern Moscow’s Leninsky Prospekt, and a third in the town of Moskovskiy, close to Vnukovo Airport.

The areas are known to be some of the more wealthy neighborhoods in the Russian capital.

A senior Russian lawmaker said three of the drones had been downed over the capital’s exclusive Rublyovka suburb, which is home to Russia’s political and business elite and where Mr Putin has an official residence.

What has Russia said?

Russia’s defence ministry blamed Ukraine for what it called a "terrorist" attack and claimed it had shot down all of the drones.

The defence ministry said that eight drones had attacked the Russian capital.

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to the security services, said that more than 25 drones were involved.

What has Ukraine said?

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said that Kyiv was watching the strike "with enjoyment" and predicted more such attacks, even as he denied Ukraine’s involvement.