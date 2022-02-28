This is the dramatic moment the Ukrainian military used a drone to destroy a Russian convoy from above.

Footage of Turkish-made drones hitting Putin’s forces has been posted online as Ukraine fights back against Russian invasion.

Chief commander of the armed forces Valery Zaluzhny posted the clip on Facebook, saying a Bayraktar drone was used near the city of Malryn, around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv.

The black and white clip appears to show a row of stationary trucks before an explosive blast in the middle of the line.

Zaluzhny wrote: “Welcome to hell!” when he posted the footage.

The air strike was one of two attacks carried out by the drones, with the second taking place in Chornobayivka, in the southern region of Kherson.

Ukraine air strikes on Russian forces using Turkish drone (Independent)

The air strike using a Turkish-made drone fell on the second anniversary of the Russian Baylun attack in Syria that killed 34 Turkish soldiers.

The Ukrainian embassy in Ankara, Turkey tweeted a video of the attack on Sunday morning.

The post said: “Never a rose without a thorn. Russian invaders have to put up with Bayraktar TB2s”.

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and several other cities including the country’s second biggest, Kharviv, have suffered blasts overnight as the Russian assault continues.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the next 24 hours will be ‘crucial’ as his forces attempt to defend their country from attack.

He said he had a phone call with Boris Johnson and Poland’s president Andrzej Duda to discuss the anti-war coalition.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, President Zelenskyy wrote that they “agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor”.

At least 102 civilians in Ukraine have been killed since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday with a further 304 injured, but the real figure is feared to be “considerably higher”, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet informed the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday.

Some 422,000 Ukrainians have fled their homeland with many more displaced within the country, Ms Bachelet told the Geneva forum which earlier agreed to hold an urgent debate on Ukraine later this week.

Follow our live coverage of Russia-Ukraine news here.