Man who built Eiffel Tower out of 700,000 matches denied world record for ‘incomprehensible’ reason
Richard Plaud spent eight years creating the Eiffel Tower model only to see his hopes of a record dashed
Related video: Guinness World Records Day
A Frenchman has been denied a world record by the Guinness Book of World Records for his 23.6-foot matchstick model of the Eiffel Tower after officials said he used the wrong matches.
Richard Plaud, who spent eight years constructing the 706,900 matchstick model, made the announcement in a Facebook post last month alongside a photo of the structure with the word “NO!!”
“The Guinness Book judges have delivered their verdict, without actually seeing my tower in real life,” Mr Plaud wrote on the social media platform.
“BIG DISILLUSION, DISAPPOINTMENT AND INCOMPREHENSION,” he continued. “[They] tell me that the 706,900 rods stuck one by one are not matches!!?? And they are too cut to the point of being unrecognisable!!??”
The artist then poked fun at the London-based organisation. “Clearly, the English are really different……” he said, adding: “No offence to the English.”