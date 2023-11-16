British stuntman breaks world record for driving truck on two wheels through tiny gap

Stunt driver Paul Swift, from North Yorkshire, achieved a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the tightest gap driven through by a pickup truck on two wheels.

Windy conditions meant Swift needed several attempts to complete the challenge, but he now holds four GWR titles including the tightest parallel park by electric car, the fastest time to perform five car stunts and the most doughnuts, or spins, around a motorcycle performing a wheelie in one minute.

His newest record is one of a collection of new feats achieved for the 19th annual GWR Day, which takes place on 16 November.