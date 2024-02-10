Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matchstick Eiffel Tower sets record after all following ‘emotional rollercoaster’ Guinness U-turn

Richard Plaud spent eight years constructing the 706,900-matchstick model

Rituparna Chatterjee
Saturday 10 February 2024 05:49
Comments
Close

FILE: Guinness World Records Day

A Frenchman set a world record for his 23.6-foot matchstick model of the Eiffel Tower after initially being snubbed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Richard Plaud said he had been on an “emotional rollercoaster” this week, after spending 4,200 hours over eight years on building his model from more than 706,000 matches and 23 kilos of glue.

Mr Plaud said in an earlier announcement that he was denied a world record by Guinness because officials said he used the wrong type of matches.

Guinness World Records initially told him he didn’t make the cut as he hadn’t used matches that were “commercially available”. Mr Plaud started off by using commercial matches, cutting the head off each. Tired of this tedious process, he asked the manufacturer if he could buy just the wooden sticks without the head, prompting Guinness to refuse his record.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in