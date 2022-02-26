Elon Musk urged by Ukrainian leaders to provide war-torn country with Starlink internet
Russian attacks have left some parts of the embattled country without internet service
‘We will give you arms’ Zelensky asks people to defend Ukraine during speech
Elon Musk has been urged by Ukraine’s vice prime minister to provide the embattled country with SpaceX Starlink satellites as Russia continues its attack on the country.
Vladimir Putin’s invasion has left parts of the country without internet, while SpaceX has launched thousands of communications satellites to bring broadband to hard to reach areas of the world.
“@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand,” Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted.
Starlink’s internet system avoids the need for fiber-optic cables to provide the service.
“In 2022 modern technologies are one of the best response to tanks, rockets and missiles. I’ve addressed to the biggest tech giants to support the sanctions for Russian Federation. We asked them to help us stop this outrageous aggression on our people!” Mr Fedorov wrote in another post.
Mr Fedorov has also called on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Netflix and Google to block Russian accounts in response to the invasion.
“We’ve also asked (Netflix) for the support. We appealed to them to block the Russian Federation’s access to Netflix and shut off Russian content. We believe you do care. Let’s stop this disgraceful bloody war!” he tweeted.
