Between now and Sunday evening, several hundred million people will vote in elections to the next EU parliament, in what is billed the second-largest exercise in representative democracy in the world after elections in India.

But the numbers actually voting have habitually been far fewer than in national elections, with turn-out overall barely registering above 50 per cent, and a lot less in some some countries, especially those further east.

There are hopes that this year could see that change. The reason is that these are the first EU-wide elections to be held since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. And while the election agenda as seen from the western and southern parts of Europe has been dominated by hostility to migration and cost of living issues, with forecasts of gains for the far-right, electoral concerns as seen from the northeast of the EU are different.