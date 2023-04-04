Finland joins Nato, doubling alliance’s border with Russia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Finland joined Nato today, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of Europe triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

With the handing over of documents at a ceremony in Brussels, the Nordic nation officially became the 31st member of the world’s biggest security alliance, doubling the latter’s border with Russia.

The move is a strategic and political defeat for Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader who has long complained about Nato’s expansion toward his territory and partly used it to justify last February’s invasion. The alliance says it poses no threat to Moscow.

Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto hands over his nation’s accession document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg looks on at Nato HQ in Brussels (Reuters)

Moscow warned it would be forced to take “retaliatory measures” to address what it called security threats created by Finland’s membership. It had already warned that it would bolster defences along its border with Nato if the alliance deploys any additional troops or equipment to its new member.

Neighbouring Sweden, which has avoided military alliances for more than 200 years, has also applied. But objections from Nato members Turkey and Hungary have delayed the process.

Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland applied to join in May, setting aside years of military non-alignment to seek protection under the organisation’s security umbrella.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general, said Finland’s turn to the security offered by the alliance was down to an error of judgement by the Russian president. He told reporters ahead of the ceremony: “Putin had as a declared goal of the invasion of Ukraine to get less Nato. He is getting exactly the opposite.”

Finland’s membership became official when its foreign minister handed over documents completing its accession process to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Nato HQ in Brussels. The US State Department is the repository of Nato texts concerning membership. The head of the military alliance said on Tuesday that no more troops would be sent to the Nordic country unless it asked for help.

Nato leaders welcomed the new entry. In London, Rishi Sunak said: “This is an historic day for Finland and for Nato. Their accession has made our alliance stronger and every one of us safer.

“All Nato members now need to take the steps necessary to admit Sweden too, so we can stand together as one alliance to defend freedom in Europe and across the world.”

French president Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter: “Welcome to Nato, Finland! I hope we will welcome our Swedish friends very soon, too.”

