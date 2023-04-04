Defected Russian protection officer labels Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’

Vladimir Putin’s former protection officer has branded the Russian president a “war criminal” after defecting from the country.

Gleb Karakulov and his family fled to Turkey after accompanying Putin on a visit to Kazakhstan in October 2022.

Speaking to the Dossier Center, an investigative outlet founded by exiled Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the 35-year-old Federal Guard Service (FGS) captain addressed his former colleagues.

“What is happening now [with the war in Ukraine] is beyond the pale, it defies reason. You mustn’t follow criminal orders and serve this war criminal, Vladimir Putin,” Mr Karakulov said.

