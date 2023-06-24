Kremlin denies Putin has fled Moscow as Russia president’s plane ‘disappears’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Kremlin has denied Vladimir Putin fled Moscow by plane after claiming Russia is ‘facing treason’ from members of the mutinous Wagner group.

One of several planes that Putin uses for official visits took off from Moscow at 2.15pm local time, according to Flight Radar, which tracks aircraft in real-time.

Less than half an hour later, it went off radar about 150 kilometres from Mr Putin’s official residence.

(AP)

“Putin is working at the Kremlin,” his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Tass news agency when asked about reports of him going to the north-west, possibly St Petersburg.

FlightRadar data reported that at 15:06 that the plane disappeared from radars near the Tver region.

It is believed one of Putin’s residences is located in the Tver region.

Deputy premier Denis Manturov, left Russia for Turkey on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

It comes after Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he and his troops had taken control of key sites in Rostov-on-Don, a major logistical hub, including the airfield.

An audio message on the social media app Telegram detailed Prigozhin’s fighters had crossed the border and were “ready to die” in confrontation with those in their way.

“All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000,” he said, after earlier accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men,” he said.

“We are dying for the Russian people.”

Prigozhin later took to the Wagner Telegram channel to share a chilling message for the Russian president.

“Putin made the wrong choice. All the worse for him,” he wrote.

“Soon we will have a new president.”

However, Putin was quick to double-down on those working outside his regime and warned on Saturday morning of “inevitable punishment” for anyone dividing Russian society.

Members of Wagner group sit atop of a tank in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don (AFP via Getty Images)

“This is a criminal campaign. It is equivalent to armed mutiny,” Putin said.

“Russia will defend itself and repel this move. We are fighting for the life and security of our citizens and our territorial integrity.

“In the face of those who are fighting on the front, this is a stab in the back of the troops and the people of Russia.”

Wagner are a private paramilitary group run by Prigozhin who currently claims to have more than 25,000 fighters under his command.