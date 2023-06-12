France shooting – latest: British girl killed during barbecue in Brittany as father fights for life
The 11-year-old’s father was also seriously wounded following the attack on Saturday night in village of Saint-Herbot
An 11-year-old girl from a British family has been shot dead in France and her father is fighting for his life following an attack on Saturday night.
The girl was reportedly playing on the swings while the family was having a barbecue in their garden in the village of Saint-Herbot in Brittany, western France, when a neighbour allegedly fired several shots at them at around 10pm local time.
The suspect – a 71-year-old Dutch national – was arrested along with his wife, prosecutors said.
The child’s father, who was reportedly shot in the head, is in a critical condition at a hospital, while her mother received non-life-threatening injuries.
The girl’s eight-year-old sister managed to escape unhurt but was left in a state of “shock” after witnessing the shooting. According to a local resident, she raised the alarm, shouting: "My sister is dead, my sister is dead".
The killing of the British girl comes just days after another three-year-old British girl was among four children and two adults who were stabbed in a park by a man in Annecy in eastern France.
A British foreign office spokesperson said they were providing assistance to the family.
Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou, said the attack was believed to be in connection to a land “dispute between neighbours” from past three years.
Pictures of Brittany scene where British schoolgirl was killed
A map of where the shooting happened
