France elections latest: Macron asks PM Attal to stay on as country faces ‘3 major risks’ over deadlock
France faces months of instability after none of the three major parties were able to achieve a majority at the second round of elections
French president Emmanuel Macron has refused the resignation of the country’s prime minister Gabriel Attal, asking him to stay on as the country faces weeks of political instability after a shock snap election result.
A left-wing alliance called New Popular Front won the most seats, with Mr Macron’s centrist grouping coming second. That pushed Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) into third, but with no party holding a majority. Le Pen’s party won the first round of the election late last month, but tactical voting – with more than 200 candidates, mostly from the left-wing alliance and the centrists, dropping out so as not to split the anti-RN vote.
Mr Attal had offered his resignation in the wake of the result, but Mr Macron has said he needs to stay on for now “to ensure the stability of the country” as the deal-making begins.
It comes as France's economic minister, Bruno Le Maire, faced three major risks over the political deadlock. He said the immediate risk was a "financial crisis and economic decline". The other two are an "ideological fracture of the nation” and a parliament full of “scattered” ideas from sides all with different agendas.
Euro slips as France faces hung parliament
The euro slipped yesterday but rose from overnight lows against the dollar after France’s election delivered a hung parliament.
The US dollar crept up from a more than three-week low after US payrolls data on Friday boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will soon start cutting interest rates.
French president Emmanuel Macron yesterday asked his prime minister to stay in the role for now, pending what will be difficult negotiations to form a new government after a surprise left-wing surge in elections.
“We’re still waiting to see if the coalition can get the 240 to 250 lawmakers together to have any semblance of a, what is it, I think in France, a working government. We’re in wait-and-see mode there,” said Garth Appelt, head of Foreign Exchange & Emerging Markets Derivatives, Mizuho Americas in New York.
“There was a small risk that France would actually start to move towards exiting the Eurozone” if the National Rally had won, Mr Given said. “People are just happy to have it off the table.”
White House sees no post-election changes to France relationship
The White House yesterday said that the election results in France are not going to change the strong US relationship with France.
A leftist alliance unexpectedly took the top spot in French elections on Sunday, delivering a major setback for Marine Le Pen’s nationalist National Rally.
French footballer tells of ‘relief’ in Euro 2024 camp at election result
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has admitted there was “relief” within the France camp at Euro 2024 when Sunday’s election results were announced back at home.
Some of Rabiot’s team-mates, among them captain Kylian Mbappe, last month urged voters to reject the far right in the nation’s parliamentary elections and although their calls appeared to go unheeded in the first ballot, they got their wish in Sunday’s second round as a leftist coalition prevailed.
Asked for the squad’s reaction during a press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final clash with Spain in Munich, Rabiot said: “We didn’t watch together, no, because we got back from our training session, we had dinner at 8.15pm and then everyone went back to their rooms.
Read more here:
‘France rejected extremism’: Biden gives take on elections
US President Joe Biden provided his political analysis of the French elections when asked for his take on the outcome during an interview on Monday.
"The polls were wrong in France," he said, adding that "there's no right wave or tide here in America, either".
"France rejected extremism," Mr Biden said.
Fears of increased violence on streets of France escalate
Fears of increased violence on the streets of France escalated today as the country's parliamentary system was thrown into chaos.
Law and order officials on Monday said they would continue to deploy thousands of extra police following rioting on Sunday night.
A sense of panic was increased as French President Emmanuel Macron pleaded with his own prime minister Gabriel Attal to stay on “to ensure stability”.
There was particular concern that France was exposing itself to serious security concerns in the run-up to the Paris Olympics, which start at the end of this month.
“The situation is extremely volatile, and extra officers will continue to be deployed to maintain order,” said an Interior Ministry source.
And a senior Paris police source said: “There were 30,000 officers on duty on Sunday night alone, and those kinds of figures will be maintained, especially as the Olympics approach.” Masked protesters were seen on the streets in cities such as Paris and Lyon on Sunday night, as police used baton charges and tear gas to try and repel them.
No 10 says Starmer is prepared to work with any French leadership
In London, a government spokesperson said that Prime Minister Keir Starmer was prepared to work with the French leadership regardless of political affiliation.
"France is obviously one of the UK's closest partners - as Nato and G7 members we have many shared interests," a spokesperson said. "The prime minister has said previously he will work with any government in Europe and across the world."
France voted against the far right – but what could happen next?
For France’s latest left-wing coalition it was mission accomplished – stopping Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party from taking power in the second and final round of voting of this parliamentary election.
To a lesser extent, president Emmanuel Macron will likely also say he was vindicated in calling a snap election in the wake of the large gains made by Le Pen’s party in European elections in June. Le Pen has been dealt a blow. An agreement between the leftist bloc, called the New Popular Front, and Macron’s centrist Together grouping meant more than 200 candidates dropped out before the second round to prevent the vote against RN being split.
It worked. Having been offered a choice between the far right being the largest party in parliament or not, which is what a strong RN showing in the first round had suggested, voters rejected Le Pen. The young leader of the RN, Le Pen protégé Jordan Bardella had been seen as a prime minister-in-waiting, likely brought in alongside president Macron if RN took a grip on parliament.
International Editor Chris Stevenson writes:
