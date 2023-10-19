Live: Macron and wife attend funeral of French teacher killed in high school knife attack
Watch live as Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, attend the funeral for French teacher Dominique Bernard, who was killed in a knife attack in a high school.
The ceremony is held at the Notre-Dame-et-Saint-Vaast Cathedral in Arras, northern France, on Thursday 19 October.
Mr Bernard was killed in the attack in Arras last Friday at around 11am, which left two other members of staff in critical condition.
France is on heightened alert against feared terror threats following the stabbing incident.
The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff over the weekend after receiving bomb threats.
Hours after the stabbing attack last Friday, Mr Macron visited the school, describing it as the result of “barbaric Islamist terrorism”, before praising Mr Bernard.
“The teacher who was killed had come forward to protect others and had without doubt saved many lives,” he said.
All French schools held a moment of silence on Monday afternoon in homage to Mr Bernard.
