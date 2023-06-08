Several children stabbed in knife attack in France

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several children – all around the age of three – have been stabbed in an attack in the town of Annecy in the French alps.

A man armed with a knife is believed to have entered a children’s playground in a park near the town’s renowned lake, according to local media reports.

Four young children and an adult were injured, according to police. Initial reports suggested up to eight children and one adult had been victims of the attack. That number could be subject to change as the situation evolves.

Police said two of the children suffered life-threatening injuries. They added that the adult also suffered life-threatening wounds.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the the suspected attacker had been arrested.

National police are heading the investigation at this stage, not anti-terror officers.

One witness, Nelly, told France Info radio: “People were running, crying, panicking…it was horrible.”

The mayor of Annecy, Francois Astorg, said: "Appalling attack this morning... All my thoughts to the victims and families".

The official Twitter account for the prefecture of Haute-Savoie said the attack took place around 9.45 am local time in the Gardens of Europe. It has asked for people "to avoid the area and not to hinder the intervention of the authorities".

Regional deputy Antoine Armand described the attack as "abominable" and said authorities were investigating.

The French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, is on her way to the scene.

France's National Assembly has observed a minute of silence and roads are blocked around the scene of the attack.

More follows...