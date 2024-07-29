Support truly

Fibre optic cables have been vandalised across France just days after the country’s railway was heavily disrupted by a number of arson attacks.

Cables in electrical cabinets were cut across southern France, as well as the Meuse region near Luxembourg and the Oise area near Paris, according to reports.

It comes after France’s high-speed rail network was hit by a series of attacks on Friday which left up to 800,000 passengers facing delays during the Paris Olympics.

On Monday, France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin said a far-left activist had been arrested in connection with the “coordinated” sabotage.

A series of fires brought trains to a halt, causing the cancellation of multiple services linking Paris to the rest of France as well as neighbouring countries.

Three fires were reported near the tracks on the high-speed lines of Atlantique, Nord and Est as Paris authorities geared up for a parade along the Seine River for the opening ceremony amid tightened security.

The disruption particularly affected Paris’s major Montparnasse station. Videos posted on social networks showed the station hall crammed with passengers.

Describing the consequences for the rail network as “massive and serious”, French prime minister Gabriel Attal vowed authorities would “find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts”.

He said the vandals behind the sabotage and arson on Friday had the clear objective of strategically targeting the main routes to and from Paris ahead of the Games. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...