French telecoms network vandalised after high-speed rail network targeted

It comes after a far-left activist was arrested in connection with a series of arson attacks carried out on Friday

Alexander Butler
Monday 29 July 2024 10:00
Up to 800,000 passengers were affected after an arson attack on France's rail network on Friday
Up to 800,000 passengers were affected after an arson attack on France’s rail network on Friday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fibre optic cables have been vandalised across France just days after the country’s railway was heavily disrupted by a number of arson attacks.

Cables in electrical cabinets were cut across southern France, as well as the Meuse region near Luxembourg and the Oise area near Paris, according to reports.

It comes after France’s high-speed rail network was hit by a series of attacks on Friday which left up to 800,000 passengers facing delays during the Paris Olympics.

On Monday, France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin said a far-left activist had been arrested in connection with the “coordinated” sabotage.

A series of fires brought trains to a halt, causing the cancellation of multiple services linking Paris to the rest of France as well as neighbouring countries.

It comes after France's high-speed rail network was hit by a series of attacks on Friday which left up to 800,000 passengers facing delays
It comes after France’s high-speed rail network was hit by a series of attacks on Friday which left up to 800,000 passengers facing delays (REUTERS)

Three fires were reported near the tracks on the high-speed lines of Atlantique, Nord and Est as Paris authorities geared up for a parade along the Seine River for the opening ceremony amid tightened security.

The disruption particularly affected Paris’s major Montparnasse station. Videos posted on social networks showed the station hall crammed with passengers.

Describing the consequences for the rail network as “massive and serious”, French prime minister Gabriel Attal vowed authorities would “find and punish the perpetrators of these criminal acts”.

He said the vandals behind the sabotage and arson on Friday had the clear objective of strategically targeting the main routes to and from Paris ahead of the Games. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

