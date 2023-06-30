For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britons have been warned against travelling to hotspots of violence in France as riots threatened to escalate out of control.

Newly-updated Foreign Office advice warns holidaymakers to “avoid areas where riots are taking place” as the situation becomes “unpredictable”.

A total shutdown of public bus and tram services was ordered nationwide on Friday night after shops were looted and several city centres were ablaze from protesters setting light to cars and buildings.

President Emmanuel Macron urged parents to keep teenagers at home, saying his government was considering “all options” to restore order.

More than 200 police have been injured in the unrest, which was sparked by the fatal police shooting of a teenager.

Protesters clash with riot police in Marseille (AFP via Getty Images)

Some areas were facing curfews. By Friday, 875 suspects had been arrested as authorities struggled to quell the clashes.

Violence flared in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille, as well as in Paris, where a 17-year-old driver of Algerian and Moroccan descent, identified only as Nahel M, was shot dead in the suburb of Nanterre.

A dozen buses were gutted by a blaze in a depot in Aubervilliers, northern Paris, and a tram was set alight in Lyon.

In Nanterre itself, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police.

Shops, including an Apple store, were ransacked in Strasbourg, while several Casino supermarkets were looted.

A burning car in Nanterre (EPA)

The interior ministry said 79 police posts were attacked overnight into Friday, as well as 119 public buildings, including 34 town halls and 28 schools.

Concerts by French singer Mylene Farmer were cancelled at the Stade de France.

In the Chatelet Les Halles shopping centre in central Paris, a Nike store was broken into, and several people were arrested after store windows were smashed in the adjacent Rue de Rivoli, police said.

The energy minister said several staff of a power distribution firm were injured by stones thrown during clashes.

Police try to quell violence in Nanterre (EPA)

Nanterre shopkeeper Pascal Matieus said: “It’s become completely out of control. The police have lost control.”

British holidaymakers who are already in France or planning to travel there over the weekend have become increasingly worried.

The Independent calculates that around 260,000 British travellers are booked on flights, ferries and trains to France on Saturday and Sunday.

Riot police face demonstrators (AP)

Newly updated official travel advice warns them of potential disruption. “Since June 27, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted,” the government advice states.

“There may be disruptions to road travel, and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews.

“Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities.”

While most of the unrest has taken place well away from tourist areas, closing down public transport in Paris and other big cities at night will cause significant problems for many holidaymakers.

Parts of Nanterre were on fire (EPA)

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, says it will allow passengers booked to travel on Saturday or Sunday to switch to a different flight without paying the normal £49 fee.

A spokesperson said: “Any customers due to fly to France this weekend who would like to change their plans can contact our customer service team for assistance with their options which include a transfer to an alternative flight and we will waive the change fee.”

Almost all Eurostar trains from London to Paris at the weekend are full, representing around 20,000 travellers.

A Eurostar spokesperson said: “Our services to France are currently running as scheduled and normal ticket conditions apply.

Fires were burning after cars were overturned (AP)

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates on Eurostar.com and Twitter if this changes.”

As the Foreign Office is not warning against all travel, holidaymakers will not be able to claim if they decide not to continue with their trip to France, or to come home early.

Nahel M was driving a car early on Tuesday morning when he was pulled over for breaking traffic rules, prosecutors said. The teenager was too young to hold a full driving licence.

His death, caught on video, has ignited longstanding complaints among poor, racially mixed, urban communities of police violence and racism.