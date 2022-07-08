Russia will not ‘chase after US’ talks says Lavrov at G20
Event concluded with no customary group pictures or joint statements as many western leaders boycotted Russia
Related: Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain stalls in Turkey’s waters
Sergei Lavrov says Russia will not chase after the US for talks after Antony Blinken snubbed the Kremlin’s top diplomat at a G20 summit in Indonesia.
The meeting in Bali was the first time Russia’s top diplomat was meeting some of the country’s harshest critics since it invaded Ukraine in February. The G20 includes western countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow for its war on Ukraine as well as those such as China and India, which have been far more muted in their response.
The war on Ukraine loomed large throughout the conference. Other issues on the agenda were rising energy prices, international financial stability, food costs, climate change and poverty.
The Russian foreign minister, who was attending the event despite objections from several western leaders, decried the “frenzied criticism” of the Kremlin, and lashed out at critics for allegedly ruining a chance to tackle global economic issues.
He remained absent from the addresses of German and Ukrainian diplomats, and walked out of events after hearing jeers of “when will you stop the war?” and “why don’t you stop the war?” from the media.
“‘Aggressors’, ‘invaders’, ‘occupiers’ – we heard a lot of things today,” Mr Lavrov told reporters after the first session of the talks, where he was seated between representatives from Mexico and Saudi Arabia.
“Everyone is telling us to put an end to the operation and reach a peaceful solution,” he said. “Despite the behaviour of our Western colleagues, this is a useful discussion.”
Referring to his counterpart Mr Blinken, who declined to see him at the summit, Mr Lavrov said: “You know, it was not us who abandoned all contacts.
“It was the United States. That’s all I can say. And we are not running after anybody suggesting meetings. If they don’t want to talk, it’s their choice.”
Suggesting that he was boycotted by western nations, Mr Lavrov said the diplomats “strayed [from the G20 mandate] almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine”.
Mr Lavrov, however, directly met ministers from nations such as China, India, Brazil, Turkey, Argentina and Indonesia, which have declined to join West-led sanctions.
Meanwhile, during the plenary session that was focussed on food and energy insecurity, Mr Blinken slammed Russia for blocking the export of Ukrainian grain.
“To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country,” Mr Blinken said. “Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out.”
Mr Lavrov blamed “blatant Russophobia” of western nations that has impacted the global economy because of sanctions against Moscow.
The Russian diplomat walked out of the proceedings at least twice: once when Ukrainian foreign minister began a virtual speech, and again when his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock spoke.
There were no customary group pictures of the so-called G20 family while the US had previously hinted there would be no group communique.
After the conclusion of the meeting, Ms Marsudi was unable to point to any agreements reached by the participants but said only “some countries expressed condemnation of the act of invasion”.
The event on Friday was also shrouded by political upheaval in Britain, the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Taiwan’s alarm over China allegedly violating its airspace.
Additional reporting by agencies
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies