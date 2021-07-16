Flooding has hit parts of Europe over the past week, resulting in dozens of deaths and collapsed buildings.

England, Germany and Belgium are among the countries who have faced heavy flooding in recent days.

Relentless rain and storms have caused rivers and reservoirs to burst their banks, flooding homes and bringing down buildings. Flash floods have swept through areas after soil failed to absorb any more water.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most popolous state which sits in the country’s west, has been badly hit by the flooding. North Rhine-Westphalia

Within it, the Euskirchen region, which sits south of Bonn, has seen 15 deaths due to the flooding.

Cologne, Kamen and Wuppertal - all cities or towns in the state - have also been affected by the flooding.

In southwest Germany, Ahrweiler county in Rhineland-Palatinate has also been badly hit, with 18 people dying in connection with the bad weather after the Ahr river broke its banks.

Streets in Swisttal in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia state after heavy rain caused major flooding (AP)

Here, several houses collapsed in the village of Schuld, with 70 people being reported missing as a result.

Across the border in Belgium, Pepinster, which is near Liege, saw masses of water flood its streets and bringing down some buildings.

In Verviers, a city in Liege, media reports said four people had died in connection with flooding.

Members of the public stand next to a damaged boat after the floodings in Liege (BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Over in the Netherlands, areas near the German and Belgian borders faced flooding, including the southern Dutch town of Valkenburg.

France was also hit by floods, with heavy rains submerging vegetable fields, many homes and a World War I museum in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon in the country’s northeast.

Areas near the Luxembourg-German border faced travel disruption and evacuations due to the floods, according to French broadcaster France Bleu.

Meanwhile in England, thunderstorms caused flash flooding in London and South East England.

Thunderstorms caused flash flooding in London and the South East this week including multiple Underground station.

In the capital, water covered train lines and disrupted services, homes were flooded and cars submerged amid heavy rainfall.

After England’s flooding, Professor Ralf Toumi from Imperial College London’s faculty of natural science told The Independent: “Under climate change heavier or more intense rain is expected as the atmosphere will hold more moisture.

He added: “The risk of flash flooding will also increase if the weather system does not move away.”

Additional reporting by agencies