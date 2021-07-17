✕ Close Moment barge sinks as river nearly bursts its banks in Belgium

The death toll from the heavy flooding that swept through parts of western Europe has passed 150, as rescuers continue to search for the missing.

The vast majority of deaths have occurred in Germany, while media reports suggest at least 27 people have died in Belgium.

The Netherlands remains on high alert as overflowing rivers threatened towns and villages throughout the southern province of Limburg.

Luxembourg and France has also been affected by flooding, which erupted amid relentless rain and storms.

Homes have been covered in water and brought down in some cases and vehicles carried away by streams after rivers and reservoirs burst their banks.