Germany-Belgium floods – latest: Death toll passes 150 as Netherlands remains on high alert
The death toll from the heavy flooding that swept through parts of western Europe has passed 150, as rescuers continue to search for the missing.
The vast majority of deaths have occurred in Germany, while media reports suggest at least 27 people have died in Belgium.
The Netherlands remains on high alert as overflowing rivers threatened towns and villages throughout the southern province of Limburg.
Luxembourg and France has also been affected by flooding, which erupted amid relentless rain and storms.
Homes have been covered in water and brought down in some cases and vehicles carried away by streams after rivers and reservoirs burst their banks.
Netherlands on high alert
Tens of thousands of residents in the region have been evacuated in the past two days, while soldiers, fire brigades and volunteers worked frantically throughout Friday night to enforce dykes and prevent flooding.
Water levels in rivers around major cities such as Venlo and Roermond reached record levels early this morning and were not expected to drop before late Sunday, according to local authorities.
That is threatening to saturate dykes and other water protections.
Many streets in and around Roermond have flooded, news agency ANP reported.
The high waters, fed by the rainfall in Germany and Belgium, will flow through the Netherlands in the coming days towards the North Sea on the western coast of the country.
Reuters
Death toll passes 150
Most of these deaths - at least 133 - happened in Germany, which has been badly-hit by the recent flooding.
Over the border in Belgium, media reports suggest at least 27 have died.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of heavy flooding in Europe and ongoing rescue efforts.
