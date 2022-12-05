Children injured in knife attack near German school

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several children have been injured following a knife attack at a school in Germany.

Two girls have been reported injured when they were attacked whilst on their way to an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Monday morning.

The attack took place in Illerkirchberg, a town of around 5,000 people located to the west of Munich, police spokesperson reported.

He added that he could not yet provide further details of the attack.

The German newspaper Bild also reported that the attacker had been arrested by police. It also said that the girls had been taken to hospital to have their injuries treated.

Police arrived at the scene to find that the suspect had fled to a neighbouring building, Wolfgang Juergens, spokesperson for police in the German city of Ulm, told local broadcaster SWR.

Mr Juergens added that the people inside the building have been taken into custody, he said, without saying how many people had been found or whether any of them were the suspected attacker.

"Everything further will come out of the ongoing investigation," he added.

The motive for the attack is, as yet, unknown.

This isn’t the first knife attack on German soil this year, back in May, several people were wounded after a man attacked them with a knife on a passenger train near the to the western German city of Aachen.