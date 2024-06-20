✕ Close Michael Mosley's friend pays tribute to 'one of the most important broadcasters'

The girlfriend of a missing American tourist has criticised Greek authorities for allegedly doing little to help search for him, saying she is “totally disgusted” by their efforts.

Albert Calibet, 59, has been missing since last Tuesday while hiking on the island of Amorgos and is yet to be discovered.

Another missing hiker also sent a distress message to her hotel in Greece before she vanished in soaring temperatures, it has emerged.

The “relentless” search for two missing French tourists, aged 73 and 64, on the island of Sikinos has intensified since the pair went missing on Friday.

As authorities continue to scour the island, the owner of the guest house that the 73-year-old was staying in said he last heard from her when called her at around 8:30am after missing a call from her at 5:50am on the day she went missing.

The second French woman missing on Sikinos was not staying at the same hotel but authorities believe the two missing women went hiking together.

It comes as a number of tourists were found dead in recent weeks having all embarked on hikes in extreme temperatures.

