Greece heatwave live: Tributes to horse trainer found ‘washed up’ on Greek beach in ‘history making’ weather
Searches ongoing for two French women and a retired US deputy county sheriff in Cyclades
Tributes have been paid to an assistant horse trainer found dead on the beach on Sunday amid a “history making” heatwave across the Mediterranean.
Toby Sheets, 55, was found on a beach after vanishing from a taverna on a remote Greek island.
Mathraki’s deputy mayor, Spyros Argyros, told the New York Times that the place where Sheets was found had previously been searched.
He said: “He was found in the surf on the beach at a spot which had already been searched, so it seems he was washed out of the sea in the past 24 hours.”
Paying tribute, Steve Asmussen told the TDN: “Toby was part of our stable for many years, including our Belmont Stakes win with Creator, as well as his expert handling of Haynesfield among others. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Temperatures to remain high – albeit down from extreme highs seen last week
Temperatures in many parts of Greece are expected to peak in the mid to high 30s this week, as searches continue for tourists who have gone missing while walking.
In Rhodes, the mercury will hit 36C this week, according to the Met Office.
While falling from the highs of 44C seen on Thursday, Crete is expected to see highs of 30C and 31C on Monday and Tuesday, before falling some later in the week.
Santorini, close to Sikinos, where rescuers are searching for two French women missing since Friday, will see temperatures hit close to 30C over the coming days.
Toby Sheets last seen in Taverna on isolated Greek island
The tourist had last been seen Tuesday at a cafe in the company of two female tourists who have since left the island.
Mathraki, which has a population of 100, is a 3.9-square-kilometer (1.2-square-mile) heavily wooded island, west of the better-known island of Corfu.
This was the latest in a string of recent cases in which tourists on the Greek islands have died or gone missing. Some, if not all, had set out on hikes in very hot temperatures.
A 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a fire department drone on Saturday lying face down in a ravine about 300 meters (330 yards) from the spot where he was last observed last Sunday, walking with some difficulty in the blistering heat.
Autopsy of body found washed up on isolated Mathraki beach to take place in Corfu
According to ABC News, a coroner was dispatched to Mathraki Sunday to conduct a preliminary investigation after Toby Sheets was found dead.
The body was to be taken to nearby Corfu, where the autopsy will be performed.
According to Athens News Agency, Sheets came to Mathraki to spend some vacation time with a Greek American friend. Mathraki has a population of just 100 and is a heavily wooded island covering 1.2 square miles.
The Times reported that a friend called police after the door to Sheets’s home was found open, with the lights and air conditioning on.
More tributes to Toby Sheets from leading horse trainer
Steve Asmussen is the leading trainer in North America by wins with over 10,500 successes and victories in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes as well as the Dubai World Cup.
Tributes to American found ‘washed up on Greek island beach'
‘French woman sent message of distress before vanishing’ - police
The search is continuing for two French tourists, aged 64 and 73 years old, who went missing during a walk on the island of Sikinos.
But police do not know exactly where they were walking and what their intended destination was.
Petros Vasilakis, head of the Southern Aegean Police press office, told CNN one of the women sent a message of distress to the guest house where she was staying.
The person who received the message then raised the alarm.
Girlfriend worried sick as former deputy still missing on Amorgos
The search continues for a retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who has been missing since Tuesday on the Greek Island of Amorgos.
59-year-old Albert Calibet of Hermosa Beach, California, was reported missing when he failed to return from a hike six days ago.
Drone video obtained by Los Angeles station KABC showed rescue crews searching the rocky terrain where they believed Calibet was hiking.
“We’re sick to our stomachs, knowing he’s out there somewhere,” Calibet’s girlfriend, Debbie Leshane, told KABC.
Last sighting of American tourist on isolated island of Mathraki
The 55-year-old American was last seen on Tuesday at a tavern in Mathraki, west of Corfu Island, where he was staying with a friend, investigators told ABC News.
The friend called the police after he returned home Thursday and found the door of the house open, the lights on, and the air conditioning unit running, but there was no sign of the missing American or his identification and travel documents, according to investigators.
Mathraki has no police station or coast guard so ;aw enforcement officers from Corfu were called in to assist with the investigation.
A coroner was headed to the island Sunday to conduct a preliminary investigation, the president of Mathraki Island said.
The body is expected to be taken to nearby Corfu Island, where an autopsy will be performed, officials said.
American 55-year-old found dead on secluded Mathraki island
Mathraki, the secluded island to the north of Corfu, is where an American tourist was found dead on the beach.
It is only accessible by boat from Agios Stefanos and receives very few tourists, even during the high season.
There are no buses and almost no cars, on the island with boat and motorbike the most common transport modes used by locals.
Visitors were invited to explore the island on foot.
There is no camping on the island, with only a few rooms to let around the port.
The only village in Mathraki is Chorio, on the southern side of the island.
Mathraki Island has a 2 kilometres long ribbon of sandy beach, with intermittent rock shade, stretching the across the east side of the island.
On the west side, a walk takes in the Kato Mathraki church and leads to different and varied beaches.