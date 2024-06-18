✕ Close Michael Mosley's friend pays tribute to 'one of the most important broadcasters'

Tributes have been paid to an assistant horse trainer found dead on the beach on Sunday amid a “history making” heatwave across the Mediterranean.

Toby Sheets, 55, was found on a beach after vanishing from a taverna on a remote Greek island.

Mathraki’s deputy mayor, Spyros Argyros, told the New York Times that the place where Sheets was found had previously been searched.

He said: “He was found in the surf on the beach at a spot which had already been searched, so it seems he was washed out of the sea in the past 24 hours.”

Paying tribute, Steve Asmussen told the TDN: “Toby was part of our stable for many years, including our Belmont Stakes win with Creator, as well as his expert handling of Haynesfield among others. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

