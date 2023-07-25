For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two pilots fighting wildfires in Greece joined the death toll from extreme weather blistering Europe on Tuesday, as temperatures are forecast to peak on Wednesday and the wildfire risk is set to remain high until at least the end of the week.

Commander Christos Moulas, 34, and co-pilot Pericles Stefanidis, 27, died when their plane, which had been dropping water, crashed near the town of Karystos on the island of Evia near Athens, where one of many fires has been burning.

The latest heatwave gripping the Mediterranean is set to further intensify on Wednesday when the extremely warm weather is expected to peak, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, Amy Bokota, told The Independent, with a high risk of wildfires continuing to at least Friday.

Debris of a Canadair CL-215 firefighting aircraft, which crashed near while being flown to fight a wildfire in Karystos (AFP/Getty)

Parts of Greece, Italy, Turkey and the Balkans will experience temperatures in the low to mid 40s Celsius on Wednesday, she said, with records likely to break in places.

Wildfires rely on high temperatures and windy conditions, so although the temperatures are forecast to drop to a little above average on Thursday and Friday, the wind is due to increase and subsequently the elevated risk of wildfires will continue, especially as “everything is so dry”, said Ms Bokota.

A third successive heatwave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40C in parts of the country on Tuesday as tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from homes and resorts amid fires that have raged for days, whipped on by strong winds.

The holiday island of Rhodes has been particularly hard hit by the blazes, where battles to contain the flames continued for a seventh day on Tuesday. The Greek government said authorities there were carrying out the largest evacuation ever undertaken in the country.

Yet many British tourists are continuing to fly to Rhodes undeterred. Despite just 44 of the 85 intended passengers opting to travel on a morning flight from London Gatwick Airport on Tuesday, the mood was mostly upbeat and the vast number of empty seats went largely unnoticed, with one passenger remarking happily about the rarity of having enough space on a plane.

A firefighter looks on during a fire near the village of Vati in Rhodes (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m sure you know it is hot,” the pilot announced as he began the descent, adding: “We all wish you luck in Rhodes, whatever the reasons are for you taking this flight out there today.” The crew returned to Gatwick with a packed flight of 186 passengers.

“I want to get off the island as soon as possible,” one woman on holiday with her three young children told The Independent at the check-in queue at Rhodes International Airport Diagoras.

Firefighting planes were sitting on the tarmac as easyJet flight 8229 pulled into Rhodes airport (Andy Gregory/The Independent)

Describing the terrifying moments prior to their party of seven’s escape from Lardos on Saturday afternoon, Jodie Sutton, a 31-year-old from Southport said: “We were watching the fire coming over the mountain. It didn’t get too close, we were out of there.

“[The evacuation was] chaotic, we were rammed on a coach with hundreds of people. It was hot and sweaty, and I’ve got three young kids with me.”

“We got taken to a school in Archangelos, then that was in danger, so we had to move from there too, to Rhodos,” said the full-time mother to a one, two and seven-year-old. “We had to sleep on the floor in a basketball court. The kids got blankets. The [volunteers] were amazing.”

But she added: “Tui told us nothing. Jet2 told us nothing. We ended up phoning the fire brigade, the police and the British government and Greek government last night, and they said, ’stay where you are, you are safe’.”

Another couple who visited nearby Lindos on Saturday before the road to the village was shut due to high winds fanning the flames in unpredictable and devastating ways, recalled the smoke from the fires blocking out the sun like an eclipse.

Rhodes has a big community circle on the island helping each other, hoildaygoer John Rennie said (AP)

John Rennie, 49, a project manager from Southport, who was catching a flight to Manchester with his wife Marie-Claire, said they were ultimately only affected by power outages and water shortages. It was a minimal impact compared to their host at Kremasti, whose family saw fire burn through two of their homes. “He was helping as a volunteer. There seems to be a big community circle on the island helping each other,” Mr Rennie told The Independent.

Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned of difficult days ahead: “All of us are standing guard. In the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defence mechanism, if there was we would have implemented it.”

Elsewhere, fire forced the temporary closure of Palermo airport on Sicily. Regional authorities said a woman died after an ambulance could not reach her home due to the blaze. Further north, the weather broke and an intense overnight storm tore off roofs and brought down trees in cities including Milan, killing two women.

People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers (AP)

Algeria was fighting to contain devastating forest fires along its Mediterranean coast, where blazes have killed at least 34 people, including 10 soldiers encircled by flames during an evacuation, the Defence Ministry said. Some 8,000 firefighters and 530 trucks, backed by military firefighting aircraft, fought the blazes in scorching heat.

Wildfires spread to France on Tuesday afternoon, with several dozen firefighters using aircraft to battle a blaze in Cagnes-sur-Mer and Villeneuve-Loubet close to Nice international airport.

Temperatures have been topping 40C in Europe, while it has been even hotter in North Africa, with temperatures of 49C recorded in some cities in Tunisia.

Extreme weather throughout July has caused havoc across the rest of the planet, mirroring the chaos wreaked throughout southern Europe, with record temperatures in China and the United States sparking forest fires, water shortages and a rise in heat-related hospital admissions.

Without human-induced climate change, the events this month would have been "extremely rare", according to a study by World Weather Attribution, a global team of scientists that examines the role played by climate change in extreme weather.