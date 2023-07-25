Greece wildfire: Video shows Rhodes hotel before and after blaze

Shocking footage shows a luxury hotel before and after devastating wildfires broke out in Greece.

Sarkawt Fairouzi filmed video showing holidaymakers enjoying the sun by the pool at the Lindos Imperial in Rhodes.

Further footage shows the burnt remains of sun loungers and umbrellas after the blaze.

The tourist and his family were staying at the five-star hotel when fires broke out.

Fairouzi, from Sweden, said: “Every morning we would wake up and ash would be falling from the sky.

“Everyone was there: children, families. The smell of burning wood was really strong.”

Sarkawt and his family were evacuated on 21 July to a nearby town.

They returned two days later.