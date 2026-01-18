At least 21 dead after high-speed train derailment in Spain - latest
A total of 100 people were injured, 25 seriously, according to Spain’s national broadcaster
At least 21 people have been killed after a high-speed train derailed and crashed into an oncoming train, pushing it off the tracks, in Spain on Sunday.
State broadcaster Television Espanola reported that 100 people had been injured, 25 seriously, in the horror accident happened near Adamuz, in Cordoba province.
The driver of one of the trains, which was travelling from Madrid to Huelva, was among those who died, the TV station reported.
"The Iryo 6189 Malaga - (to Madrid) train has derailed from the track at Adamuz, crashing onto the adjacent track. The (Madrid) to Huelva train which was travelling on the adjacent track has also derailed," said Adif, which runs the rail network, in a social media post.
Adif said the accident happened at 6:40 p.m. (1740 GMT), about 10 minutes after the Iryo train left Cordoba heading towards Madrid.
It said it is providing support to the relatives of the victims, and is working in coordination with emergency services.
Spanish prime minister says he is 'very concerned' about train crash
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has said he is “very concerned” about the accident between two high-speed trains.
“Very concerned about the accident between two high-speed trains that have derailed in Adamuz (Córdoba),” Mr Sanchez wrote on X.
“The Government is working with the rest of the competent authorities and emergency services to assist the passengers.”
High-speed rail suspended
High-speed rail traffic will be suspended between Madrid and Cordoba after Sunday’s crash, state-owned Spanish train operator Adif has said.
“High-speed rail traffic between Madrid and Córdoba, Seville, Málaga, and Huelva will be suspended, at least, throughout Monday, January 19,” it said on X.
High-speed train crash kills at least 21
A high-speed train derailed and smashed into another oncoming train in southern Spain on Sunday, pushing the second train off the tracks in a collision that police sources confirmed had killed at least 21 people.
The accident happened near Adamuz, in Cordoba province. So far, 21 people have been confirmed dead by police, with state broadcaster Television Espanola adding that 100 people had been injured, 25 seriously.
The driver of one of the trains, which was travelling from Madrid to Huelva, was among those who died, the TV station added.
