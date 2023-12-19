Watch live: Iceland volcano erupts after thousands evacuated

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a volcano in southwest Iceland erupts on Tuesday, 19 December, finally erupts after weeks of intense earthquake activity.

“Warning: Eruption has started north of Grindavíkby Hagafell,” the country’s Met Office said on its website.

The eruption began a few kilometres from the fishing town, whose nearly 4,000 inhabitants were evacuated last month.

Authorities also closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

Reykjavik’s nearby Keflavik International Airport remained open, albeit with numerous delays at both arrivals and departures.

This live feed shows molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground, in bright yellow and orange colours contrasting against the night sky.

The Icelandic Met Office said the crack in the earth’s surface was around 3.5 km long and had grown rapidly.

“Seismic activity together with measurements from GPS devices indicate that the magma is moving to the southwest and the eruption may continue in the direction of Grindavik,” it added.