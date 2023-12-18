Jump to content

Iceland volcano in Grindavik erupts after weeks of earthquakes

Alex Ross
Monday 18 December 2023 23:01
(The Independent)

A volcano has erupted in Iceland after weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said.

In a “warning” message on its website on Monday night, the office states: “Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell.”

Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities in recent days evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

