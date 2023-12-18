Iceland volcano in Grindavik erupts after weeks of earthquakes

A volcano has erupted in Iceland after weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said.
In a “warning” message on its website on Monday night, the office states: “Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell.”
Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities in recent days evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow
