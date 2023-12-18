Iceland volcano in Grindavik erupts after weeks of earthquakes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A volcano has erupted in Iceland after weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country’s Meteorological Office said.

In a “warning” message on its website on Monday night, the office states: “Eruption has started north of Grindavik by Hagafell.”

Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities in recent days evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow