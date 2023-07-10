Iceland volcano erupts near Reykjavík following earthquake

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A volcano has erupted near Iceland's capital after a strong earthquake hit the nation on Sunday.

The eruption started earlier Monday afternoon at 4.40pm GMT around 30 miles from Reykjavík.

It came after a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country on Sunday.

Experts anticipated an impending eruption after 1,500 smaller quakes were recorded in recent days.

Footage circulating in the local media showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the ground as well as lava flow.

In a statement, the IMO, the country’s Meteorological Office, said: "An eruption has started just northwest of Litli Hrutur.

"Last night a M 5.2 earthquake was detected just ESE of Mount Keilir. This event is the largest one in the current seismic activity. Aftershocks are very likely and can reach up to M4.

"Two earthquakes over M4 were detected yesterday morning, the larger a M4.3 at 8.28am located next to Keilir.

"On July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was detected at Lake Kleifarvatn. This quake is most likely caused by stress changes.

"Since July 4, over 1,200 earthquakes have been detected between Fagradalsfjall and Keilir. The current swarm is caused by a dike intrusion beneath the area."

Locals have been urged to take care while driving and to avoid going near the site of the eruption.

The main airport Keflavik has not been affected.

An eruption happened just a few miles from two previous eruptions in the past two years.

One was on March 19, 2021, in the Geldingadalur Valley which lasted six months.

The second eruption took place on August 3, 2022, in the Meradalir Valley and lasted three weeks.

Before the 2021 eruption, the volcanos in the region had remained dormant for eight centuries.

Geophysics professor Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson said: "The lava that comes up there flows to the south and then has quite a long way to go down to the road, quite a few kilometres.

"We can say that considering the possible effects, this is not an unfortunate place for an eruption. This can change.

"We are just looking at the beginning and we just have to wait and see what happens."

Matthew Roberts from the IMO said: "At the moment, it is a very small eruption."