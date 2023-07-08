Towering plumes of black smoke pour out of huge east London fire

Clouds of thick black smoke poured out of a building on an east London high street on Saturday (July 8), metres from a family-friendly festival.

The fire appears to have started above Iceland on Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate.

Footage captures the moment clouds of smoke began dwarfing houses while families and children attended the festival meters away.

Another clip, filmed from a car, shows the high street being shrouded in a cloud of dark smoke.

Local residents were urged to stay indoors after the huge fire broke out.