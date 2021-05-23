Liveupdated1621775320

Italy cable car accident - live: At least 9 dead near Lake Maggiore

Liam James
Sunday 23 May 2021 14:08
<p>Emergency services said nine people were killed</p>

(AFP/Getty)

Nine people have been killed after a cable car fell to the ground on a mountainside in the north of Italy, emergency responders have said.

Another three people have been taken to hospital after the incident near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, Italy’s Alpine rescue service said.

Walter Milan, a spokesman for the service told Italian media it was a “very serious accident” with the car falling from a considerable height to the woods below.

Cable car crashes in Italy

Emergency responders said that nine people have been killed after a cable car plunged to the ground on a mountainside in the country’s north.

Another three people have been taken to hospital, Italy’s Alpine rescue service said.

Liam James23 May 2021 14:06

