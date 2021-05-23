Italy cable car accident - live: At least 9 dead near Lake Maggiore
Nine people have been killed after a cable car fell to the ground on a mountainside in the north of Italy, emergency responders have said.
Another three people have been taken to hospital after the incident near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, Italy’s Alpine rescue service said.
Walter Milan, a spokesman for the service told Italian media it was a “very serious accident” with the car falling from a considerable height to the woods below.
