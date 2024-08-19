Support truly

Watch live as a search and rescue operation is conducted in Italy after a British-flagged luxury superyacht carrying foreign tourists sank in a whirlwind and rough seas off the coast of Sicily on Monday, 19 August.

The 56-metre (184-foot) “Bayesian”, built in 2008 by the Italian firm Perini Navi, had a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers, representing British, American and Canadian nationalities, the Italian coast guard said, when it capsized at around 5am off the port of Porticello.

One person is feared dead and six more are missing.

Four Britons are reportedly among the missing while a further 15 people, including a child, have been rescued after the sailboat with 22 people on board sank in the early hours of Monday near the Sicilian capital Palermo.

Fifteen people were rescued initially and taken to shore at Porticello, where eight were in the hospital.

One body was found near the wreck, but six others were unaccounted for, said Luca Cari, a spokesperson for the Italian fire and rescue service.

Those who had not been rescued included one member of the crew and six passengers, the coast guard said.