The Italian coastguard (Vigili del Fuoco) searched for missing passangers after a British-flagged yacht capsized in a tornado off Palermo in the early hours of Monday, 19 August.

Authorities said 15 people were rescued from the 49-metre (160ft) sailboat but another seven were unaccounted for.

A helicopter and rescue boats from the coast guard and fire rescue service were sent to the scene to locate those missing.

Local media reported that the vessel was flying a British flag and had mostly British passengers on board but also New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland and British-French citizens.