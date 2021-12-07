Jamal Khashoggi: France arrests one of suspected killers
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018
One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested at the Roissy airport near Paris as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh.
French RTL radio said the person arrested on Tuesday was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.
The arrest of a suspect linked to the killing was confirmed to Reuters by a French police source.
More to follow
