One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested at the Roissy airport near Paris as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh.

French RTL radio said the person arrested on Tuesday was a former Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia who is believed to have been involved in the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

The arrest of a suspect linked to the killing was confirmed to Reuters by a French police source.

More to follow