Julio Iglesias sexual assault case dropped in Spain
Prosecutors had opened an investigation into allegations that the singer had sexually assaulted two former employees
Spanish state prosecutors announced Friday that they are dropping their initial investigation into sexual assault allegations against Julio Iglesias in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, concluding that Spain’s National Court does not have jurisdiction over the case.
Earlier this month, prosecutors had opened an investigation into claims that the Grammy-winning singer sexually assaulted two former employees at his homes in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.
Iglesias has denied the allegations, writing on social media: “With deep sorrow, I respond to the accusations made by two people who previously worked at my home. I deny having abused, coerced or disrespected any woman. These accusations are absolutely false and cause me great sadness.”
An email seeking comment sent to a Florida attorney whose website lists Iglesias as a client was not immediately returned.
Iglesias, 82, has been among the world's most successful singers since his 1969 debut album, Yo Canto. He has sold more than 300 million records in more than a dozen languages.
After making his start in Spain, Iglesias won immense popularity in the U.S. and wider world in the 1970s and 1980s, partly due to duets with U.S. artists including Willie Nelson and Diana Ross.
He received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 and in 1988 won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Performance for his album “Un Hombre Solo.” He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2019.
He's also the father of pop star Enrique Iglesias.
