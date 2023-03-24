King Charles’ France visit postponed as pension protests rage – latest news
Emmanuel Macron asked King to stay away as pension riots take over streets in Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon
King Charles has postponed a state visit to France at Emmanuel Macron’s urging as violent protests rage against the French president’s pension reforms.
“This decision was taken with the consent of all parties, after the President of France asked the British government to postpone the visit,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The King was due to arrive with the Queen Consort in Paris on Sunday for a three day trip before moving on to Germany; an itinerary that had been seen as a coup for Mr Macron, who has sought to position himself as Europe’s de facto leader.
Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen Consort ”greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”
Mr Macron’s plan to raise the state pension age has unleashed a wave of fury in France. Over 450 protesters were arrested in Paris and beyond on Thursday as some 300 demonstrations drew more than a million people nationwide.
King’s Bordeaux trip would have clashed with pension protests
French labour unions have called for a day of nationwide protests and strikes against pension reforms on Tuesday, when King Charles was due to travel to Bordeaux.
The western city has seen the most extreme protests so far against President Macron’s plans, with rioters yesterday setting alight the Bordeaux City Hall.
The historic Bordeaux City Hall in France has been set on fire on the day of the biggest protest yet against Emmanuel Macron’s controversial attempts to push through reforms to raise the pension age.
Protesters gathered outside the Palais Rohan cheered as a part of the building went up in flames, one of a number of incidents of vandalism and violence across the country on Thursday evening after a day of largely peaceful strike action.
The largescale protests threaten the prospect of King Charles III’s visit to France – the British monarch’s trip next week was to be his first abroad after becoming king.
Thursday’s strike was the first day of national walkouts since Mr Macron pushed through a bill with his pension reforms, and upwards of one million people are reported to have taken part in protests and marches across France.
Police and protesters clash over pension reform
Last night saw violent clashes on the streets of cities across France, as protesters call for Emmanuel Macron to reconsider his planned raising of the pension age from 62 to 64.
Palace says King ‘looking forward’ to trip
Buckingham Palace put out the following statement: “The King and The Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed.
“Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”
Charles and Camilla were due to travel from France to Germany for a state visit, from next Wednesday to Friday, and it is understood the visit to Berlin will proceed as planned.
