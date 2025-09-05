British couple killed in Lisbon funicular pictured smiling together before tragedy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple killed in a funicular crash in Lisbon on Wednesday have been named as Kayleigh Gillian Smith and her boyfriend William Nelson.

The pair were in the carriage of the Gloria funicular that derailed and careered down a hill before smashing into a hotel in the heart of the Portuguese capital’s tourist district.

Ms Smith, 36, and Mr Nelson, 44, died alongside an 82-year-old British man, and 13 others in the horror crash. A further 22 were injured, five of whom remain in serious condition in hospital.

The couple were from Cheshire, and on holiday in Lisbon.

open image in gallery Kayleigh Gillian Smith, 36, and William Nelson, 44, died in the funicular crash in Lisbon. The picture was posted by Ms Gillian Smith just hours before the tragic crash. ( Instagram )

Hours before their deaths, they shared pictures of themselves smiling at popular tourist sites including Sao Jorge castle.

In a statement, Cheshire Police said they were supporting the families of two residents of the North West area following the tragedy.

They added formal identification had not yet taken place.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that two of the individuals who died following the funicular incident in Lisbon are believed to be residents from North West area.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the families of the two individuals, a 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

open image in gallery The funicular crashed in the capital on Wednesday evening ( Getty Images )

“The families have requested for their privacy to be respected.”

The Gloria funicular, which is 140-years-old, was packed with passengers when it came off the rails killing five Portuguese nationals, three British citizens, two Canadians, two South Koreans, one American, one French, one Swiss and one Ukrainian.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro described the incident as “one of the biggest tragedies of our recent past”.

Investigations are underway into the cause of the crash, with the government’s office for air and rail accident investigations saying it has completed its analysis of the wreckage. It is expected to release a preliminary report on Friday.

A Number 10 spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is “deeply saddened” that three British nationals died.

He went on: “His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident.

“We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of three British nationals who have died following an incident in Lisbon, and are in contact with the local authorities.”