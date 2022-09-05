France says it wants a ‘new start’ with UK if Truss becomes PM

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France has said it hopes for a “new start” in relations with the UK when the new British prime minister is announced later today.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told RTL radio on Monday she hoped relations would improve when the announcement is made, with Liz Truss widely expected to be Britain’s next leader.

“I do not know if Mrs Truss will be designated. If it is her, let’s hope it is a new start”, Colonna said.

The new prime minister will be declared following a lengthy selection process by the Conservative Party after scandal-ridden Boris Johnson resigned in July, following intense opposition from within the Tory parliamentary party.

Liz Truss is the current British foreign minister and is the clear favourite to win. She is being challenged by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

In recent years, relations between Paris and London have been severely tested after Brexit, with the countries clashing on issues such as migration and fishing.

During the leadership race, Truss was widely condemned when she claimed the “jury was still out” after being asked if French president Emmanuel Macron was a “friend or foe” of the UK.

The remark though did seem to go down well with the Tory faithful.

In response, Johnson said the French leader was a “tres bon buddy” of the UK.