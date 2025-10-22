Louvre CCTV failings blamed for $102 million jewelry heist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Louvre's security systems proved critically inadequate during an audacious daylight heist of France's crown jewels, its director revealed on Wednesday, amidst mounting public anger over significant security failures.

Burglars executed the robbery at the world-renowned Paris museum on Sunday, employing a crane to shatter an upstairs window before making off with an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million) worth of jewels. The thieves then fled the scene on motorbikes, leaving a global ripple of shock and prompting widespread introspection in France, where many perceive the incident as a national humiliation.

Laurence des Cars, the Louvre's director, informed senators that she had tendered her resignation following the incident. However, Culture Minister Rachida Dati, who herself faces intense scrutiny and recriminations in the wake of the robbery, reportedly refused the offer.

The heist, on a Sunday morning after the Louvre had already opened to visitors, has prompted an assessment of security at museums across the country. ( THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images )

Security efforts ‘defeated’

"Despite our efforts, despite our hard work every day, we were defeated," Des Cars told a Senate committee.

Many in France and around the world have been baffled how four hooded assailants were able to drive up to the world's most visited museum, smash a second-floor window and make off with a handsome booty without getting caught. Ministers have admitted serious security lapses occurred.

"We did not detect the thieves' arrival early enough," Des Car said, blaming it on the fact that there were not enough cameras outside monitoring the perimeter of the Louvre.

The exterior security cameras do not offer full coverage of the museum's facade, she said, adding that the window through which the thieves broke in was not monitored by CCTV.

Des Cars said she had repeatedly warned that the centuries-old building's security was in a dire state. "The warnings I had been sounding came horribly true last Sunday."

She pledged to establish no-parking perimeters in areas around the Louvre, upgrade the CCTV network and ask the interior ministry to set up a police station inside the museum.

Four other French museums robbed recently

The heist, on a Sunday morning after the Louvre had already opened to visitors, has prompted an assessment of security at museums across the country. Paris is home to some of the world's best-known cultural institutions, including museums like Orsay, Pompidou and Quai Branly which help sustain booming tourism.

At least four French museums have been robbed over the last two months, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said they had charged a Chinese-born woman over the theft of six gold nuggets worth about 1.5 million euros ($1.75 million) from the Museum of Natural History in Paris last month. She was arrested in Barcelona while trying to dispose of some melted gold, they said.