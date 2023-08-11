Police hunt taxi driver after British teenager sexually assaulted in Magaluf

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are hunting for a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a British teenager in the party town of Magaluf, in Spain.

On Friday, it was reported that the 17-year-old was accompanied by his mother to a police station in the Mallorca town where he claimed he was assaulted in the back of a taxi.

He told officers he was on his way back to his hotel from party strip Punta Ballena when the cab driver allegedly began touching him, local newspaper Ultima Hora reported.

The driver then allegedly demanded the teenager perform a sex act on him, leading to a row.

The boy also accused the driver of physically assaulting him, claiming he hurt his head on the door of the car while trying to escape.

A Police spokesperson confirmed an “allegation has been made”, and that the claims were being investigated. Officers of the Civil Guard are said to be working to identify the alleged perpetrator.

The Independent has contacted the Civil Guard for comment.

Earlier this week, a British man was arrested for allegedly groping a 20-year-old British woman at an unnamed hotel in Magaluf, police said.

The 48-year-old man allegedly approached the woman from behind and put his hands down her pants, before touching her private parts.

She told the police she didn’t know the man and that they’d never met before the alleged incident. A suspect was arrested shortly after the hotel’s receptionist contacted the police.

Last month, two Irish tourists were arrested after a British woman claimed she was raped at a hotel in Calvia, Magaluf.

They were held at Palma airport on 19 July as they were preparing to board a flight to Dublin, the Civil Guard said in a statement at the time.

Police said the pair had been detained in jail, pending an investigation.

Additional reporting by agencies.