Magdeburg Christmas market attack latest: One dead and up to 80 injured after car driven into crowd in Germany
The deputy mayor of Magdeburg said that at least one person was killed and more than 50 people were injured
A car has been driven into a crowd at a Christmas market in eastern Germany in a suspected attack that has killed one person.
The vehicle was driven into a group of people at the market in Magdeburg on Friday.
The deputy mayor of Magdeburg said that at least one person was killed. Regina-Dolores Stieler-Hinz said that more than 50 people were injured.
German newspaper Bild, citing its own information, reported 11 people were killed.
The driver of the car was arrested.
Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was an attack.
“This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas,” Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff said.
Haseloff told dpa that he was on his way to Magdeburg but couldn’t immediately give any information on victims or what was behind the incident.
Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.
An “extensive police operation” is underway and the market was closed, according to local authorities.
Eyewitness: 'War-like conditions'
An anonymous eyewitness told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung that the perpetrator "drove into the 'Fairy Tale' area of the Magdeburg Christmas market," and that there were many families present. She and her child were able to jump to the side of the vehicle.
A restaurateur said that the driver raced directly past his burger stand. He says the conditions are 'war-like'.
Christmas market in Erfurt evacuated after Magdeburg attack
A Christmas market in Erfurt has been evacuated as a precaution after the attack in Magdeburg. Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) confirmed that this measure was taken at the request of the organiser, and there were no threats of specific danger.
One person was killed and more than 50 injured, officials say
The deputy mayor of the Germany city of Magdeburg said that at least one person was killed and dozens were injured after a car plowed into a busy Christmas market in what authorities suspect was an attack. Regina-Dolores Stieler-Hinz said that more than 50 people were injured, German news agency dpa reported. Authorities say the driver of the car was arrested.
Hospitals preparing for mass casualty event
Magdeburg’s University Hospital said it was taking care of 10 to 20 patients but was preparing for more, dpa reported.
A spokesperson for the city of Magdeburg says all hospitals in the area are preparing for a “mass casualty event”, according to Reuters.
There is still no official word on deaths or injuries.
Car drove 400m into crowd - reports
The car was driven “at least 400 meters across the Christmas market” into the crowd, a police spokesman told German media.
At least 11 dead, says report
At least 11 people have been killed, German outlet Bild reported, citing their own information.
Scholz: reports from Magdeburg suggest something bad
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his concern about an incident in the city of Magdeburg.
“The reports from Magdeburg suggest something bad. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Scholz wrote in a post on social media platform X.