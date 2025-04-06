Marine Le Pen claims ‘existence of France is at stake’ at first far-right rally after election ban
Le Pen has appealed the court’s decision to ban her from running in the 2027 election
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen claimed the “existence of France is at stake” at a rally in Paris, following her ban from running in the 2027 election.
She told the crowd she would peacefully fight her five-year ban and draw inspiration from American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as thousands of people gathered in Paris to support her.
A Paris court convicted Le Pen and several National Rally (RN) party members of embezzling EU funds last week and imposed a sentence that will prevent her from standing in France's 2027 presidential election unless she can get the ruling overturned within 18 months.
Supporters of the far-right National Rally party in France waved French flags and chanted “we will win” at the protest.
Le Pen, 56, said: "I do not know giving up. I do not know surrender.”
"We are committed to the fight."
She also spoke to the crowd about patriotism and painted herself and her supporters as the “real and loyal” France.
"We have to fight the people who want to thwart us at every step,” she said.
Prior to her speech today, Le Pen made a video appearance for an anti-immigration Italian party at a meeting in Florence, where she also evoked the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.
Continuing the surprising comparison, she went on: "Our fight will be a peaceful fight, a democratic fight.
"We will follow Martin Luther King [Jr], who defended civil rights, as an example."
The leader of France’s National Rally party, which was set up as the National Front by her father Jean-Marie Le Pen in 1972, is one of the most prominent figures of the European far right.
Although her ban from public office begins immediately, her jail sentence and fine will only be confirmed once Le Pen has exhausted her appeals against the ruling.
She has appealed the court’s decision and vowed to use all the legal means available to run in the election.
The court has said it will issue a ruling on the appeal in the summer of 2026.
