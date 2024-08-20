Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Cave-diving experts are among the rescuers still hoping to find survivors trapped underwater on the superyacht Bayesian that was sunk by a tornado off Sicily.

It is thought the only hope of survival for the six passengers unaccounted for – tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Morgan Stanley executive Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda – is that they are in an air pocket on the doomed £30m vessel.

Among those carrying out the search are two cave divers attempting to navigated the dark, tight corridors of the “fully intact” yacht, which is now lying at a depth of 49 metres.

Divers have just 12 minutes to explore ( Vigili del Fuoco/AFP via Getty I )

“They can stay underwater for a maximum of 12 minutes, two of which are needed to go up and down,” emergency responder Luca Cari told Italian daily Giornale Di Sicilia.

“So the real time to be able to carry out the search is 10 minutes per dive.”

For latest updates on the sunken yacht, follow our live blog by clicking here.

The rescue divers have been able to enter the lounge of the luxury vessel via a ladder but were still trying to enter the rest of the yacht late on Tuesday.

Divers prepare to enter the treacherous wreck ( Vigili del Fuoco/AFP via Getty I )

Mr Cari explained how the divers had identified a glass window of the Bayesian from which they could gain greater access, though it will first need to be removed in order to gain access. The window is 3cm thick, making removal difficult.

A preliminary search of the command bridge found a mess of cables but nothing of the missing guests.

“The spaces inside the sailing ship are very small and if you encounter an obstacle it is very complicated to move forward, just as it is very difficult to find alternative routes,” Mr Cari added.

Divers have managed to open a hole in the hull of the sunken superyacht, according to Italian media.

Marco Tilotta, an inspector of the diving unit of the Palermo fire brigade, was one of the first to make the treacherous dive in the Tyrrhenian Sea and discovered the first casualty - the yacht’s chef Recaldo Thomas “on the stern side, in the open”.

He told Il Messeggero: “The vessel is apparently intact. It is placed on its side, on the starboard side. It has no tears or signs of impacts.

“We did an inspection of both the bow and stern. Now it’s the turn of the diving group from Rome and Sassari to enter right inside the yacht. We can dive up to 50 meters, but by law we can enter as long as the exit is visible. Then, it’s up to the diving colleagues who have a specific specialisation and different equipment.”

“Some of them have operated precisely in the case of the Costa Concordia,” he added, referring to the cruise ship that capsized in shallow waters off central Italy in 2012, killing 32 people.

People reported to be survivors of the sinking leave hospital ( Getty Images )

He dismissed rumours that bodies could be seen through the luxury yacht’s portholes, saying only “condensation, debris and bottles” were so far visible to divers.

On how the boat could sink, he hypothesised: “Perhaps they did not have time to manage the tornado, which was extremely intense, sudden and very localized with a very strong wind. One might think that such a large yacht could still have been capsized. But they really had the misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Rescue teams are using jetskis and helicopters to scour the coastline and water for any sign of survivors but Karsten Borner, the skipper of a boat that had been moored alongside the Bayesian, claimed the yacht sunk within “two minutes” as people slept, the working hypothesis is they are still submerged on the vessel somewhere.

Divers have not yet confirmed if the vessels’s enormous 72-metre aluminium mast had snapped during the storm.

The yacht Bayesian before it sank ( PA Media )

Nick Sloane, who worked on the Costa Concordia salvage operation, said rescue divers are entering a “critical” 24 hours to rescue anybody who might have survived.

His comments come as Italian coastguard say they believe the missing six are trapped in the ship.

Mr Sloane said: “They’ve got a very small window of time to try to find people stuck inside with hopefully an air pocket, and they could be rescued. You’ve got a maximum of two to three days to try to get someone out, so the next 24 hours are critical.

“If the yacht is on its side, it might have more air pockets than if it’s upright. She’s got quite a large keel, and that will deflect and put her on her side, I’m sure.”

On land, some of the 15 survivors were seen leaving hospital on Tuesday.

Survivor of the sunken yacht Charlotte Golunski leaves the Di Cristina hospital in Palermo ( REUTERS )

Charlotte Golunsky, her husband, James Emsley, and their baby daughter, Sofia, left the Di Cristina Children’s Hospital in a black van via a back entrance. They were accompanied by an officer from the British embassy.

One expert at the scene said an early focus of the official investigation would be whether the yacht’s crew had closed access hatches into the vessel before the storm struck.

Investigators would look at whether appropriate measures had been taken, given the forecasts for bad weather overnight.

Borner, whose yacht was moored near the Bayesian, said that although there had been warnings of possible thunderstorms, there had been no indication they would be particularly violent.

“Thunderstorms can turn out good or bad and this one was a real violent squall ... very violent, very intense, a lot of water, and I think a turning system like a tornado,” he said.