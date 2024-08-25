Mike Lynch yacht sinking latest: Five bodies found in same cabin as manslaughter investigation launched
Ambrogio Cartosio, public prosecutor of nearby town Termini Imerese, said they are conducting an investigation against unknown persons
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A manslaughter investigation has been launched over the deaths of seven people following the sinking of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily.
British tech mogul Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among those who died after the Bayesian superyacht sank near Porticello at about 5am local time on Monday.
Five of the bodies onboard the sunken yacht were found in a single cabin which “was not theirs”, prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano revealed at a press conference in nearby town Termini Imerese on Saturday.
He told journalists the Italian Air Force had said the sinking was most likely caused by a downburst a localised, powerful wind that descended from a thunderstorm and spread out rapidly upon hitting the ground.
Ambrogio Cartosio, chief prosecutor of Termini Imeres, said officials will examine whether the captain, crew, individuals in charge of supervision, the ship-builder, or others could bear responsibility over the deaths.
Meanwhile, more tributes have come in for those who died, including for Mr Lynch’s daughter Hannah. Chief stewardess of the Bayesian, Sasha Murray, described the teenager as a “diamond in the sea of stars”.
Hannah’s sister, Esme, said she was “the most amazing, supportive and joyful sister”.
Giant masts, moon pools and pole explorer pods: How the world of yachts got supersized
Giant masts, moon pools and explorer pods: How the world of yachts got supersized
The sinking of Mike Lynch’s ‘unsinkable’ sailing vessel was not only a heartbreaking tragedy, but also gave us a rare glimpse into the superyachting fraternity. Here, Boat International’s Lucy Dunn looks at a group that is both secretive and innovative, and asks how such a high-spec sailing yacht could have sunk at all...
It is probable offences were committed, prosecutor says
Public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said he thought it was “probable that offences were committed” surrounding the sinking of the yacht.
He told reporters that the sinking could have been the responsibility of the captain, crew, individuals in charge of supervision, the ship-builder, or others.
He added: “We will establish each element’s responsibility – that will be done by the inquiry, so we can’t do that prematurely.
“For me, it is probable that offences were committed – that it could be a case of manslaughter – but we can only establish that if you give us the time to investigate.
“Media timing is completely different from that of a prosecutor. We need a minimum amount of time to come to a proper scientific conclusion.”
Recap: post-mortem examinations yet to be carried out
No information has yet been gleaned from an examination of the seven people who died, the prosecutor of the case has said.
In response to a question about whether post-mortem examinations have been carried out, Raffaele Cammarano told a press conference in Italy: “There are a whole number of preliminary stages to go through before the autopsies.”
The yacht had been hit by a downburst and the the Italian officials said they would be looking at how it could affect one vehicle and not other nearby vessels, according to the translation of the conference.
The inquiry is currently an Italian affair with local involvement, but chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said: “I cannot tell you with any certainty that the inquiry will be exclusively Italian.”
He added: “There will be developments, I’m sure, on that score.”
Mike Lynch net worth: How the billionaire made his money
Mike Lynch net worth: How the billionaire made his money
Mike Lynch was frequently described as the Bill Gates of Britain for founding Autonomy – one of the biggest software firms on the planet
Full report: Manslaughter investigation launched after Mike Lynch’s Bayesian superyacht sinks
A manslaughter investigation has been launched following the deaths of seven people onboard the Bayesian superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily.
Italian public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, from nearby town Termini Imerese, said his office has opened an initial investigation into manslaughter and negligent shipwreck. No specific suspects have been named, so far.
Read the full report below:
Manslaughter investigation launched after Mike Lynch’s Bayesian superyacht sinks
British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among seven people that died after the yacht sank
Hannah was ‘a diamond in a sea of stars’ who vowed to save her parents
The daughter of tech tycoon Mike Lynch, who died with her father on the luxury superyacht Bayesian, has been described as a “diamond in a sea of stars” by a survivor from the tragedy.
Sasha Murray, chief stewardess of the Bayesian who is understood to have been rescued from the yacht, said: “Those who knew her will know that Hannah was a diamond in a sea of stars. Bright, beautiful and always shining.
“What most people may not have seen was the extraordinarily strong, deep and loving relationship she shared with her parents, whom she adored more than anything.
“While swimming with them she often said, if anything ever happened she would save them.
“I have no doubt that the Irish, Latina fire that burns in her soul kept that spirited determination alive.”
Who was on the Bayesian? How Mike Lynch’s inner circle celebrated end of billionaire’s 13 year court battle
Who was on Bayesian and how they were celebrating end of Mike Lynch’s court battles
Italian authorities believe they have found the bodies of all six people who were missing after the luxury yacht sank
What is a 'downburst'?
Officials said the superyacht had been hit by a downburst and the Italian officials said they would be looking at how it could affect one vehicle and not other nearby vessels, according to the translation of the conference.
A downburst is an intense burst of wind at ground level emenating from the strong downdraft of a thunderstorm; the wind often blows radially from a point source, as opposed to the rotating winds associated with a tornado.
Downbursts usually last just a few minutes, and can be particularly dangerous for aviation.
They have been blamed for a number of air crashes over the years, although the risk tends to be well forecast by meteorologists allowing pilots to avoid them.
Recap: Prosecutor demands time to assess whether manslaughter charges can be brought
Ambrogio Cartosio, chief prosecutor of Termini Imeres, told a press conference he thought it was “probable that offences were committed” over the seven deaths during the sinking of the Bayesian.
He said officials the will examine whether the captain, crew, individuals in charge of supervision, the ship-builder, or others could bear responsibility over the deaths.
“We will establish each element’s responsibility - that will be done by the inquiry, so we can’t do that prematurely.
“For me, it is probable that offences were committed - that it could be a case of manslaughter - but we can only establish that if you give us the time to investigate.”
Experts say recovery of Bayesian could take two months
Raffaele Macauda, deputy commander of the Palermo coastguard, told the media it was “difficult” getting into the yacht’s cabins and it required “very lengthy periods to remove obstacles” through them.
Mr Macauda said the coastguard is conducting in-depth environmental monitoring.
He adds that the owner of the Bayesian has expressed an interest in recovering the vessel from the sea floor, but the timing of this was uncertain.
Some experts have estimated it could take eight weeks to recover the yacht.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments