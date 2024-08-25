✕ Close Mike Lynch’s friend mourns ‘unbelievably tragic’ death after fraud trial acquittal

A manslaughter investigation has been launched over the deaths of seven people following the sinking of a luxury yacht off the coast of Sicily.

British tech mogul Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among those who died after the Bayesian superyacht sank near Porticello at about 5am local time on Monday.

Five of the bodies onboard the sunken yacht were found in a single cabin which “was not theirs”, prosecutor Raffaele Cammarano revealed at a press conference in nearby town Termini Imerese on Saturday.

He told journalists the Italian Air Force had said the sinking was most likely caused by a downburst a localised, powerful wind that descended from a thunderstorm and spread out rapidly upon hitting the ground.

Ambrogio Cartosio, chief prosecutor of Termini Imeres, said officials will examine whether the captain, crew, individuals in charge of supervision, the ship-builder, or others could bear responsibility over the deaths.

Meanwhile, more tributes have come in for those who died, including for Mr Lynch’s daughter Hannah. Chief stewardess of the Bayesian, Sasha Murray, described the teenager as a “diamond in the sea of stars”.

Hannah’s sister, Esme, said she was “the most amazing, supportive and joyful sister”.