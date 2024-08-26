Mike Lynch yacht sinking latest: Manslaughter probe to look at crew responsibility as tributes paid to Hannah
Ambrogio Cartosio, public prosecutor of nearby town Termini Imerese, said no specific suspects have been named so far
A manslaughter investigation has been launched following the deaths of seven people onboard the Bayesian superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily.
Italian public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, from nearby town Termini Imerese, said his office has opened an initial investigation into manslaughter and negligent shipwreck. No specific suspects have been named, so far.
At a press conference, prosecutors were asked about the Bayesian crew’s responsibilities considering all but one survived.
Prosecutors said they were “concentrating on this particular aspect”.
They want to “discover how much they knew and to what extent all the people [passengers] were warned”.
It comes as tributes have poured in for Hannah Lynch, who died with her father on the superyacht.
Sasha Murray, chief stewardess of the Bayesian who is understood to have been rescued from the yacht described Hannah as a “diamond in a sea of stars”.
“What most people may not have seen was the extraordinarily strong, deep and loving relationship she shared with her parents, whom she adored more than anything,” she added.
Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo also died on the boat.
Key questions for investigators of the Bayesian yacht tragedy in Sicily
- Why weren’t passengers who remained on board the vessel warned about escaping from the yacht?
- Why were several of the passengers in one cabin?
- Why did the boat sink?
- Why were nearby vessels not similarly affected?
- What weather warnings was the Bayesian alerted to?
- How long will it take to recover the sailing vessel?
Ex-court appointed guard says Mike Lynch ‘became more like a family’
A court-appointed armed guard, tasked with ensuring Mike Lynch did not abscond while facing fraud charges, has paid tribute to the tech mogul, saying the security team “became less of a detail and more like a family”.
Rolo Igno also described “the memory of a beautiful soul” in Mr Lynch’s daughter Hannah.
Mr Igno said he had the “privilege” of spending “almost every waking moment” with Mr Lynch while he was in custody in San Francisco, describing the detail as unlike any other he had ever worked and one that was “life changing”.
“As an executive protection agent, the number one rule is simple, don’t ever get close to the principal,” he said.
“They aren’t your friends, they’re a client and the relationship is strictly professional. But with Mike, that didn’t fly with him and for me that rule quickly dissolved.”
Full report: Manslaughter investigation launched after Mike Lynch’s Bayesian superyacht sinks
A manslaughter investigation has been launched following the deaths of seven people onboard the Bayesian superyacht which sank off the coast of Sicily.
Italian public prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, from nearby town Termini Imerese, said his office has opened an initial investigation into manslaughter and negligent shipwreck. No specific suspects have been named, so far.
Read the full report below:
Tribute to ‘genius’ storyteller Mike Lynch
Susannah Gurdun, a close family friend of the Lynch’s from Suffolk, shared a series of heartfelt stories about Mike Lynch and who he was beyond being one of Britain’s biggest tech moguls.
Ms Gurdun told of his “thrilling ability” to explain difficult and complicated concepts in a way people could easily understand.
His wife, Angela Bacares, and his daughters were telling Ms Gurdun of his ability to “conjure beautiful stories out of thin air”.
The following evening, Mr Lynch told a story as the dinner plates were cleared about a hero, who was the same age as Ms Gurdun’s son, embarking on adventures in search of treasure. She called it “magical”.
She added that she was not surprised to learn that Hannah had begun showing “serious literary promise”.
Tributes to a ‘brave’ and ‘selfless’ friend who died on Bayesian
Friends of Recaldo “Rick” Thomas have paid tribute to their ‘brave’ and ‘selfless’ friend who was found in the water near the superyacht Bayesian.
“Rick could have jumped off and survived, I have no doubt about that. But he wouldn’t have left people on board and just swum away,” his friend Gareth Williams told The Sunday Times.
“I read that the first mate was quite young, Rick would have said to him, ‘Get off the boat, man, I am here, I got this.’ That’s just who he was.”
He added: “He had this infectious smile and a sultry, baritone voice. He was the type of person you could sit in a room with — no TV, no music playing, and just be. You didn’t have to say a word. You just enjoy his company.”
Who died on the Bayesian yacht?
British technology tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were among the people initially unaccounted for after his superyacht Bayesian sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily in the early hours of Monday.
On Saturday morning, Italian authorities announced a manslaughter investigation had been launched into the deaths of seven people, after a five-day operation that has seen divers carefully navigating their way into the cabin bedrooms.
Mr Lynch and Hannah were among the seven people who died after the Bayesian superyacht sank near Porticello at about 5am local time on Monday.
Morgan Stanley chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judith Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo also died.
Recaldo Thomas was the superyacht’s chef and the first person whose death was confirmed.
