Police are continuing with a desperate search for a toddler who vanished whilst holidaying with his grandparents in the south of France.

Helicopters are now broadcasting the voice of his mother across the region in the hopes of finding him, MailOnline reports, with airborne search teams given a recording of her voice to play “as loud as possible” on Tuesday morning.

“Their hope is that Emile will be hidden in the countryside, and will come out when he hears his mother’s voice coming from a helicopter”, an emergency services source told MailOnline.

Two-year-old Emile was last seen playing in the garden of a property in Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute department of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, with his family noticing that he had vanished as they prepared to go out for the day.

His grandparents notified the police of his disappearance at around 5.15pm local time on Saturday, sparking an extensive search operation covering more than 1000 acres that has seen family members joined by police, gendarmes and firefighters.

However, there is no suggestion that the two-year-old was kidnapped from the small village, which has approximately 20 houses.