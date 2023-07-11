Missing French toddler – latest: Helicopter teams use mother’s voice recording in hope of finding two-year-old
Airborne search teams were given a recording of Emile’s mother’s voice to play across the region on Tuesday morning
Police are continuing with a desperate search for a toddler who vanished whilst holidaying with his grandparents in the south of France.
Helicopters are now broadcasting the voice of his mother across the region in the hopes of finding him, MailOnline reports, with airborne search teams given a recording of her voice to play “as loud as possible” on Tuesday morning.
“Their hope is that Emile will be hidden in the countryside, and will come out when he hears his mother’s voice coming from a helicopter”, an emergency services source told MailOnline.
Two-year-old Emile was last seen playing in the garden of a property in Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute department of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, with his family noticing that he had vanished as they prepared to go out for the day.
His grandparents notified the police of his disappearance at around 5.15pm local time on Saturday, sparking an extensive search operation covering more than 1000 acres that has seen family members joined by police, gendarmes and firefighters.
However, there is no suggestion that the two-year-old was kidnapped from the small village, which has approximately 20 houses.
Airborne search teams broadcasting recording of toddler’s mother ‘as loud as possible’
With two-year-old Emile still missing, helicopters are now broadcasting the voice of his mother across the region in the hopes of finding him, MailOnline reports.
On Tuesday morning, airborne search teams were given a recording of her voice to play “as loud as possible.”
“Their hope is that Emile will be hidden in the countryside, and will come out when he hears his mother’s voice coming from a helicopter”, an emergency services source told MailOnline.
“Emile was always chasing butterflies, and could have got a long way away, before hiding somewhere for a nap”, the source added.
In pictures: French gendarmes and volunteers take part in search operation
French gendarmes and volunteers alike have been pictured taking part in the search operation to find two-year-old Emile.
On Monday, Le Vernet’s mayor said that the scope of the search had been extended.
Toddler's disappearance in France: 'We are not losing hope', says prefect
“We are not stopping the searches, we are not losing hope”, a prefect has told reporters as the search for two-year-old Emile continues.
“As long as we have not located him, we are not losing hope.
“The searches did not bring the answers we expected. We have not located the child yet, but we continue searching and we remain on the ground and we are adapting our ways of searching for this investigation.”
Where is Le Vernet?
Two-year-old Emile went missing in Le Vernet, a small mountain village in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence department and the region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur in southeastern France.
It has a population of approximately 100.
Police forced to switch ‘to another dimension’ 48 hours into search
As the search for two-year-old Emile continues, police have admitted that, after 48 hours, they’ve been forced to switch “to another dimension.”
“It is obvious that, after 48 hours, we have switched to another dimension. Hearings are underway”, a gendarmerie spokesperson told Le Point.
“Of course, we still have hope of finding him alive, but elsewhere. If he was dead in the perimeter, the dogs would have smelled him.
“If he was alive and hidden, we would also have found him given the means that were deployed”, the spokesperson added.
Elsewhere, La Provence reports that officials are now investigating whether the toddler could have been hit by a car or tractor and his body taken.
Desperate search for French toddler who vanished on holiday with grandparents
A desperate search is underway for a toddler who vanished from a garden while on holiday with his grandparents in the south of France.
Two-year-old Emile, whose surname is unknown, was playing in the garden of a property in Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Saturday when he went missing.
His family was preparing to go out for the day when they noticed Emile had vanished, François Balique, the mayor of Le Vernet, told local media.
My colleague Matt Mathers has the full story:
Desperate search for French toddler who vanished on holiday with grandparents
Police in the south of France have launched a frantic search for the two-year-old after he vanished on Saturday
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies