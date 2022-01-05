Netherlands to ban cyclists from using mobile phones

Dutch cyclists are going to be banned from using their mobile phones while riding their bicycles.

Anything but the hands-free use of mobile phones will be illegal in the Netherlands from July next year.

The ban will extend an existing law from 2002 making it illegal for car and lorry drivers to use their phones out of hands-free mode.

The country's transport minister, Cora van Nieuwenhuizen, told the Algemeen Dagblad​newspaper that the draft legislation will make it an offence "to hold a mobile electronic device while driving all vehicles", including bikes daily newspaper.

The maximum fine for breaking the current law is €230 (£205).

"This decision sets a clear standard: if you drive a vehicle in traffic, whatever the vehicle, you do not need to hold a mobile electronic device," Ms van Nieuwenhuizen added.

Bikes outnumber people in the Netherlands.

Last year, the transport ministry said one in three 12 to 21-year-olds use their mobile phones while cycling.

Phones reportedly played a role in 20 per cent of bicycle accidents involving under-25s, the ministry said.

