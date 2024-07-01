For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Violent protests have erupted in Paris against Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, which made historic gains in France's parliamentary election.

Thousands of people gathered in the Place de la Republique after first-round legislative elections on Sunday saw National Rally (RN) win.

Footage of the protests showed fireworks being shot in the direction of police who responded by firing tear gas, while windows were smashed amidst the turmoil.

Barricades designed to keep crowds under control were torched as protesters vented their anger at the far-right RN party.

Some people carried cardboard signs saying: “Bardella [RN candidate for prime minister] out”, while young people were photographed in tears.

open image in gallery Barricades designed to keep crowds under control were torched ( REUTERS )

Similar street demonstrations also took place in cities including Strasbourg, Lyon, Nantes and Lille.

The RN and allies won 33 per cent of the vote, followed by a leftwing bloc with 28 per cent and President Emmanuel Macron's centrists with just 20 per cent.

This is a huge setback for Mr Macron who called the snap election after his party suffered a crushing defeat by Ms Le Pen’s outfit in European Parliament elections last month.

open image in gallery People gather at Republique square to protest the far-right National Rally ( AP )

At Ms Le Pen's Henin-Beaumont constituency in northern France, supporters waved French flags and sung the Marseillaise.

"The French have shown their willingness to turn the page on a contemptuous and corrosive power," she told the cheering crowd.

The RN, a longtime political pariah in France, is now closer to power than it has ever been.

Ms Le Pen has sought to clean up the image of a party known for racism and antisemitism, a tactic that has worked amid voter anger at Macron, the high cost of living and growing concerns over immigration.

The far-right party stands a good chance of winning a majority in the lower house of parliament for the first time, but the outcome remains uncertain amid the complex voting system and political tactics.

open image in gallery The RN, a longtime political pariah in France, is now closer to power than it has ever been ( REUTERS )

Dozens of candidates who won at least 50 per cent of Sunday's vote were elected outright. All the other races head to a second round on 7 July involving two or three top candidates.

Polling projections suggest the National Rally will have the most seats in the next National Assembly, but it is unclear whether it will get an absolute majority of 289 of the 577 seats.

RN lawmakers have urged centre-right politicians in the Republicans (LR) party, which received less than 7 per cent of the first-round vote, to withdraw from districts where such a move would work in RN's favour.

Gabriel Attal, the prime minister and a Macron ally, has urged for tactical voting amid the chaos.

He said “not one single vote” should go to the National Rally. “The stakes are clear: to prevent the National Rally from having an absolute majority,” Mr Attal added.

Macron's centrist alliance also said some of its candidates would step down before the runoff to try to block the National Rally.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the hard left France Unbowed party, said the left alliance would withdraw all its candidates who came third in the first round, adding: “Our guideline is simple and clear: not a single more vote for the National Rally.”

The tactic has previously worked after Mr Macron defeated RN’s Marine Le Pen twice in 2017 and 2022.

Mr Bardella, who could become prime minister if his party wins the majority of the seats, said he intends "to be a cohabitation prime minister who is respectful of the Constitution and of the President of the Republic's role but uncompromising about the policies we will implement."