Macron gambled with the French election and the far-right – but there is still hope

This is the first time the far-right has led the poll in a post-Second World War election, sending justifiable shock waves around Europe. But, writes Mary Dejevsky, Le Pen’s defensiveness speaks volumes

Monday 01 July 2024 13:16 BST
Marine Le Pen's National Rally – the somewhat sanitised successor to her father's National Front – came out on top, with around 34 per cent of the overall vote (EPA)
Marine Le Pen’s National Rally – the somewhat sanitised successor to her father’s National Front – came out on top, with around 34 per cent of the overall vote (EPA)

“We are in uncharted territory”, was the most neutral assessment of the first-round results in France’s legislative elections. While it may be uncharted, however, the territory for the next week of campaigning is not quite as hostile as those – in France and around Europe – concerned about a far-right landslide had feared.

Yes, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally – the somewhat sanitised successor to her father’s National Front – came out on top, with around 34 per cent of the overall vote. This is the first time the far-right has led the poll in a post-Second World War election, a departure which sends justifiable shock waves around Europe.

But this was not the runaway victory some had forecast, on the basis that National Rally voters might be more inclined than others to disguise their intentions to pollsters.

